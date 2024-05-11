Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 32 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.56.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $439.16. 158,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $444.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.92. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

