Smithfield Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after acquiring an additional 704,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,918,000 after acquiring an additional 408,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,288,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,253,000 after purchasing an additional 187,958 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,664,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,975,000 after acquiring an additional 117,243 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. Centene’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

