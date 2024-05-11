Smithfield Trust Co Sells 115 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after buying an additional 674,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,515,000 after buying an additional 219,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $766,829,000 after buying an additional 89,947 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,775,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,548,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,192. The firm has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.86.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

