Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,841 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Stellantis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stellantis by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. 4,624,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,751,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.147 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

