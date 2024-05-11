Smithfield Trust Co Sells 22,085 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,085 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,333,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,117,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,403,000 after purchasing an additional 418,332 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.8% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 516,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.01. 25,849,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,206,912. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

