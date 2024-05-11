Smithfield Trust Co Sells 230 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Global Payments by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,815,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $109.23. 2,167,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,034. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

