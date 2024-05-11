Smithfield Trust Co Sells 292 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $539.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $543.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

