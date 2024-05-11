Smithfield Trust Co Sells 905 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,225 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

