Smithfield Trust Co Takes $89,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,520 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 67,784 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDIS traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $80.05. 47,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,589. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.23. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $64.12 and a 12 month high of $82.82.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

