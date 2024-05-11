Smithfield Trust Co Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,986,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,300.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 707,933 shares during the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,291,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after purchasing an additional 527,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,814,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,764. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

