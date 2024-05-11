Smithfield Trust Co Takes Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,827,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $93,845,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $91,464,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $80,959,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $60,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VLTO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLTO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,801. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

