Smithfield Trust Co Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EEM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,056,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,719,072. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.