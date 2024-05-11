Smithfield Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,927 shares of company stock worth $57,064,459. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $386.70. 853,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,851. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $403.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.40. The stock has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

