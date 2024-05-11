Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $157.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of -61.60 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at $166,765,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,906,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

