Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.77.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $157.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.96. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,906,900. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $1,361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

