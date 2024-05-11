Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the April 15th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 229,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 0.99% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.
Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 5,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.05.
Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.
