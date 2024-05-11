SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.47. 3,964,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,705. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $315.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Articles

