SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $56.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

SEDG stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,705. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $315.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after acquiring an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,644,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,547,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,067,000 after buying an additional 297,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.