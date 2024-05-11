SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SEDG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.60. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $315.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 103,293 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,176 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

