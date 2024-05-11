SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $71.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,964,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,705. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $315.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.