Sonata Capital Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,415 iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 37,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. 224,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $24.06.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
