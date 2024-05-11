Sonata Capital Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,415 iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 37,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. 224,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

