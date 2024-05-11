Sonata Capital Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after acquiring an additional 229,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,206,000 after acquiring an additional 682,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,122. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

