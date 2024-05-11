Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF comprises 1.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. 239,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,661. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $24.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

