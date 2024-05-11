Sonata Capital Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 75,989 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.