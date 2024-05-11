Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 133 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,374. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $246.86 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.