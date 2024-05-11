Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 2,432 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 2,772,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,239. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

