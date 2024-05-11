Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 249 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

LQD traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,291,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,373,284. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.02.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.