Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,359,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,529,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

