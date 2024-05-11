Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 700 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMM. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IBMM remained flat at $25.97 during trading hours on Friday. 36,550 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0409 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

