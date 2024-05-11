Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2,317.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 51,903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sony Group by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE SONY traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.37. 2,115,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,999. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.63.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

