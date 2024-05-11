Southside Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.97. 58,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,374. The stock has a market cap of $846.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $112.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 14,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $450,932.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,982.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

