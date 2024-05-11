Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 124,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,299,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 24.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 163,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 95,911 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.24.

LUV stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

