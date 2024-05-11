S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Bancreek Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Bancreek Capital Management LP raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 5.3% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in S&P Global by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,538,000 after buying an additional 405,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 42.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,630,000 after buying an additional 309,123 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in S&P Global by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,827,000 after acquiring an additional 308,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $431.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,869. The firm has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $422.57 and its 200-day moving average is $421.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

