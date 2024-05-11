Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at National Bankshares

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.73.

TSE SDE opened at C$4.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$718.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$84.15 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.3284434 EPS for the current year.

About Spartan Delta



Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

