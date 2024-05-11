SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,491.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,868,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,307.2% during the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 80,092 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 338,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,645. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

