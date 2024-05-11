SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 213,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 27,084 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 835.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,436,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.97. 11,729,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,027. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

