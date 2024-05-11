Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,160 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 1.77% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 46,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,892. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0954 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

