Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $93.18 and last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 111013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.52.

The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 21.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,091,000 after buying an additional 234,784 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 748,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 68.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 304,217 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 108,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,376.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 320,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 298,415 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

