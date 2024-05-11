SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPSC. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.43.

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.45. The stock had a trading volume of 164,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,812. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $151.63 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.44, for a total transaction of $974,125.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,518 shares in the company, valued at $28,775,413.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.44, for a total transaction of $974,125.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,518 shares in the company, valued at $28,775,413.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,019 shares of company stock worth $5,186,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

