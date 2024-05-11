Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Trading 8.5% Higher

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 434,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,208,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $696.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $642,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,496,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,546,069.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 1,775,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

