Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$128.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$120.85.

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec stock traded down C$1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$110.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,646. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$77.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.1810964 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stantec

In other news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Articles

