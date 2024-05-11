Stantec (TSE:STN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$117.33 and last traded at C$112.73, with a volume of 268206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$116.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Get Stantec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STN. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.85.

Stantec Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$112.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 4.1810964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stantec

In other news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.