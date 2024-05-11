Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,332. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

