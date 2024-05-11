Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues Earnings Results

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)), reports. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of €256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group updated its FY24 guidance to EUR0.51-0.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.550-0.600 EPS.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE STVN traded up €0.72 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €21.82 ($23.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €20.01 ($21.52) and a 1-year high of €36.30 ($39.03).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 48.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,778,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,602,000 after buying an additional 2,221,615 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after buying an additional 327,960 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,402,000 after buying an additional 794,391 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,423,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 763.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,075 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.29 ($36.87).

View Our Latest Analysis on STVN

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.