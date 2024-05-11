Stifel Nicolaus Increases STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$4.75

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STEP. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.50.
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other STEP Energy Services news, Senior Officer Stephen Murray Glanville acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$50,293.60. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.
