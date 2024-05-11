Stifel Nicolaus Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $21.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACAD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.25. 2,310,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,760. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $234,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $31,987.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $92,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,116 shares of company stock worth $1,625,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

