StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

CASI opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.55% and a negative net margin of 79.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CASI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

