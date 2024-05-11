StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %
CASI opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.55% and a negative net margin of 79.30%.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
