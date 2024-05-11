StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35. SP Plus has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth $51,204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,159,000 after buying an additional 290,403 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SP Plus by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,226,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

