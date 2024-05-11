StockNews.com Downgrades WW International (NASDAQ:WW) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.09.

Shares of WW opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $205.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WW International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in WW International by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in WW International by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,267 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WW International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

