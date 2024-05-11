StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TAST has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of TAST stock remained flat at $9.54 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 732,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,679. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.48.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.41 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 447,334.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 286,294 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 296,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

